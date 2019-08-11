Join us on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Fair@44 and The Dojo Cafe for the Third Annual Vegan Taco Cook-off presented by Vegan in San Diego. Some of our community’s top taco vendors will be slinging their favorite dishes to battle for the title of San Diego’s Best Vegan Taco of 2019.

Two titles will be awarded: Judge’s Prize and People’s Choice. This year, each winner will also receive a $50 award.

TICKETS

Snag your tickets now! Limited tickets are available for each category and tickets have sold out for prior events. Tickets may not be available at the door, depending on capacity.