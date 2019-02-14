Veladora at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa | Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Taking inspiration from Rancho Valencia’s Mediterranean influence, Veladora sets the stage for Valentine’s Day dining in a stunning hacienda atmosphere where sun-dappled afternoons and stunning valley views fade into captivating candlelit evenings. Dates will indulge in a four-course menu, which will include maine lobster risotto, beet cured hamachi, roasted cauliflower steak and hawaiian mero sea bass. Complete the romantic evening with a sweet slice of vanilla bean cheesecake, chocolate decadence layered with strawberries or white chocolate rose pot de cream.

Veladora’s Valentine’s Day dinner is $120 per person and available only on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 5:30 - 10 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 858-759-6216.

https://www.ranchovalencia.com/dining/san-diego-fine-dining