Veladora's Valentine's Day Dinner

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe, California 92067

Taking inspiration from Rancho Valencia’s Mediterranean influence, Veladora sets the stage for Valentine’s Day dining in a stunning hacienda atmosphere where sun-dappled afternoons and stunning valley views fade into captivating candlelit evenings. Dates will indulge in a four-course menu, which will include maine lobster risotto, beet cured hamachi, roasted cauliflower steak and hawaiian mero sea bass. Complete the romantic evening with a sweet slice of vanilla bean cheesecake, chocolate decadence layered with strawberries or white chocolate rose pot de cream.

Veladora’s Valentine’s Day dinner is $120 per person and available only on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 5:30 - 10 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 858-759-6216.

