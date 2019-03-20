Venge + Croix Winemaker Dinner at JRDN Restaurant

Reserve your seat at our intimate table as Executive Chef David Warner and the JRDN culinary team collaborate with winemakers Venge and Croix to create a splendid five-course menu of unique and delicious cuisine complimented by their excellent wine. The Sonoma and Napa winemakers will walk you through each thoughtfully paired course as you enjoy an unforgettable evening while basking in the company of old and new friends. Pricing is $125 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (858) 270-2323 or visit www.t23hotel.com/play/events/venge-croix/.