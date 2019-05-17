“ A mysterious, funny, erotic drama that brings up questions of gender roles and power while alluding to mythology, art and history”

Thomas, a beleaguered playwright and director, is desperate to find the perfect actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic Victorian tale “Venus in Fur”. Into his empty audition room walks a seemingly vulgar and equally desperate actress - oddly enough, named Vanda.

Though utterly wrong for the sophisticated part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material and piques Thomas’ interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the two work through the script, the lines between play and reality begin to blur they enter into an increasingly serious game of power that only one of them can win. A provocative look at gender roles. Theatre for grown-ups. Adult language and situations.

Written by the multifaceted David Ives opens May 17 at OnStage Playhouse.