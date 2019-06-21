Veterans' Creative Arts Expo
Balboa Park/War Memorial Building Lawn 3325 Zoo Drive , San Diego, California 92101
This fun and inclusive event includes storytelling, interactive leather work and painting, music making, food and music, government speakers, and more! We're representing veterans and those close to them in this family-friendly event in Balboa Park. It's a collaboration between multiple veteran arts organizations, including Resounding Joy, Combat Arts San Diego, Vets Community Connections, San Diego Veterans Coalition, VETART, and So Say We All.
