The North Coast Vettes car club is running its 7th Annual "Vettes for Veterans" all-Corvette car show and fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 10 to honor San Diego military veterans and families. Proceeds go to the Semper Fi Fund, San Diego and Cal-Diego Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America. Last year, the event raised more than $36,000 for military charities through the show registrations of more than 210 corvettes, along with raffles, silent auctions, and donations. This year’s goal is to show 250 or more Corvettes.

Over the past five years, the event has raised more than $145,000.00 for our two charities. This year's event is sponsored by Weseloh Chevrolet, Elite Detailing, Firestone, and The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Walk-in admission is free. Advance Corvette registration by Nov. 5 is $35; otherwise $45 on the day of the show.