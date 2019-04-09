Veuve Cliquot Dinner At Amici's Ristobar
Amici's Ristobar 5980 Village Way #B106, San Diego, California 92130
Enjoy an intimate dinner setting with Veuve Clicquot Ambassador, Allie DeKock, as she takes you through a tasting of Veuve Clicquot's Yellow Label, Rosé, and the exclusive Le Grande Dame. Amici's Executive Chef Rhoelle Gabriel will be preparing a three course meal to compliment each champagne course.
View Map
