Yoga? HIIT? Meditation? Slip into something more soulful and mark your calendars for the first annual VIBES Fitness Festival in San Diego, CA. happening June 30th.

Wellness festivals are on the rise, but this one-of-a-kind fitness festival offers attendees an all-day silent disco experience. Ditch what you think you know about wellness, this festival packs in 9 different forms of fitness, a community vendor market, complimentary community classes. Everything from meditation and trending classes to a live podcast with local experts. We are taking San Diego's sense of community to a higher level. Attend as a guest and choose from activites like Meditation, LIT HIIT, and Yoga After Dark. Each class will be accompanied by a personal set of headphones where you can vibe with the carefully curated playlist and live DJ sets while you get your sweat on. Not feeling that vibe? There will be something for EVERYONE!

MAIN STAGE LINEUP (Advance Registration Required):

11am - 12 Breathwork & Sound Healing

12:30 - 1:30 Kickboxing

2 - 3 LIT HIIT with Tabu Lanier- Live DJ Maria Spins

3:30 - 4:30 Meditative Vibes Yoga Infusion with Desiree Vargas

5 - 6 The Alchemized Life Live Podcast with Organifi

6:15 - 7:15 Pure Barre

7:45 Yoga After Dark with Laura Monk and DJ Mango Daas

FREE VENDOR MARKET - 11am to 6pm

FREE COMMUNITY CLASSES ( no registration required )