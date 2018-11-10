Vices & Virtues

to Google Calendar - Vices & Virtues - 2018-11-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vices & Virtues - 2018-11-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vices & Virtues - 2018-11-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Vices & Virtues - 2018-11-10 19:30:00

David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre 4126 Executive Dr., San Diego, California 92037

Encore Vocal Ensemble is pleased to present Vices & Virtues, November 10 at 7:30 PM and November 11 at 3:00 PM at the JCC in La Jolla! Concessions are open one hour before the show. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 online with the code VICE20. There are a limited number of VIP tickets available for $40 each.

Exploring the many shades of morality, Vices & Virtues features songs from leading shows such as Jekyll & Hyde, Guys & Dolls, Man of La Mancha, Ain't Misbehavin', the Hunchback of Notre Dame and more! It's a little naughty, a little nice, and a lot of fun!

Info
David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre 4126 Executive Dr., San Diego, California 92037 View Map
Music, Theater
La Jolla
619-337-4157
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Vices & Virtues - 2018-11-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vices & Virtues - 2018-11-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vices & Virtues - 2018-11-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Vices & Virtues - 2018-11-10 19:30:00