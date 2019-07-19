Victor Adrian Santana at Goodbar

DJ Addict will perform live at Goodbar on Sunday, July 14th from 8-11pm. This is strictly a 21+ event with no cover charged at the door.

DJ Addict is an electronic artist specializing in house & bass grooves. He is self-taught and has over 18+ years of DJ experience. To find out more from DJ Addict click the link below

https://www.facebook.com/pg/djaddictmusic/about/?ref=page_internal

RSVP for a free cocktail during the performance by clicking the link below

https://nightout.com/events/live-music-friday-and-saturdays-at-goodbar/tickets