Video Art Lectures | International Curator Brunno Silva

Porto Vista Hotel launches international Artist and Curatorial Residency with Berlin-based Curator Brunno Silva

Porto Vista Hotel is pleased to welcome the first Curator in Residence, Brunno Silva. Silva will live and work on-site at the Porto Vista Hotel in San Diego from May 6, 2019 through July 18, 2019. While in residence, Silva will explore critical conversations surrounding the moving-image through a series of lectures, seminars, studio visits and exhibitions that are free and open to the public. From Andy Warhol to Hito Steyerl, Silva will examine how video art has altered the art production landscape.

Brunno Silva’s Curatorial Project “The Video Contingency” is comprised of ten lectures each comparing and contrasting two video artworks by contemporary artists between 1960 and present. Lectures will be held at

Porto Vista Hotel’s Conference Room Costa Del Sol every Wednesday from 6-8PM starting May 8, 2019 through July 10, 2019.

Participation is free and open to all. No previous knowledge is required.

Lectures will be held at Porto Vista Hotel's Conference Room Costa Del Sol every

Wednesday from 6-7:30 PM starting May 8 through July 10, 2019.

About Brunno Silva

Brunno Silva (b. São Paulo) is a curator, art consultant and writer based in Berlin, London and Southern Italy.

With a specialisation in Western (and Western-influenced) contemporary art, Brunno has a particular interest in moving image, installation, sculpture and photography. Whilst working with emerging artists in his curatorial practice, Brunno uses current technological and social-political theory to engage audiences with artworks in context with broader aesthetic and political debates.

Lecture Program

May 8, 2019 | Lecture 1: Time

May 15, 2019 | Lecture 2: Apparatus

May 22, 2019 | Lecture 3: Body

May 29, 2019 | Lecture 4: Performance

June 5, 2019 | Lecture 5: Document

June 12, 2019 | Lecture 6: Classic

June 19, 2019 | Lecture 7: Cognition

June 26, 2019 | Lecture 8: Politics

July 3, 2019 | Lecture 9: Technology

July 10, 2019 | Lecture 10: Affect