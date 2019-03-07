Vijay Iyer & Matt Haimovitz at ArtPower at UC San Diego

Cellist Matt Haimovitz—an artist whose barrier-breaking performances have taken him around the world—joins forces with genius jazz composer-performer pianist Vijay Iyer in a program that truly defies definition. This special event showcases Iyer’s own composition alongside the music of Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, J. S. Bach, Ravi Shankar, Billy Strayhorn, and others to create a program of unprecedented virtuosity and depth. Duets are the centerpiece, but also expect solo performances by each of these mesmerizing players.