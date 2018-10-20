Villa Montezuma Museum Free Interior Tours

Free tours of the magnificent 1887 Villa Montezuma Museum in the Sherman Heights Historic District (corner of 20th & K Streets). Guided tours every half hour by the Friends of the Villa Montezuma, Inc. (FOVM). Register for a tour time on the City’s registration page (see Villa tours for October 20). More event details at www.VillaMontezumaMuseum.org. See the 9-minute video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E-xL2kzvyQ. It's not haunted, it's ENCHANTED! Questions to FOVM@VillaMontezumaMuseum.org or 619-255-9367.