Vines & Sparklings with Schramsberg Vineyard

On November 7 at 6:30 pm, we invite you to tickle your palate with the most decadent of bubbles from Schramsberg Vineyards, while soaking in delicious pairings crafted by our Executive Chef Ray Ray set in our intimate boathouse. For $125 per person, enjoy dishes like a delicate Wild Baja Striped Bass paired with the bright, flavorful 2015 Schramsberg Brut Rosé, and a Tagliatelle Lobster Pasta paired with the lush 2014 Blanc de Noirs. You must be 21+ to purchase.