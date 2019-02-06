Vino & Vinyasa at Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach

to Google Calendar - Vino & Vinyasa at Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach - 2019-02-06 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vino & Vinyasa at Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach - 2019-02-06 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vino & Vinyasa at Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach - 2019-02-06 17:30:00 iCalendar - Vino & Vinyasa at Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach - 2019-02-06 17:30:00

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011

Grab your yoga mat for an evening of sip, savour, and savasana.

Unwind and unravel during our one hour restorative yoga flow class. Absorb the stunning surrounds of our lawn at sunset, while breathing in the ocean air. One glass of wine or kombucha included per person. Additional beverages available for purchase. $20 per person l BRING A FRIEND & SAVE! $30 FOR TWO

Info
Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011 View Map
Carlsbad
760-683-5415
please enable javascript to view
