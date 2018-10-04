Vino & Vinyasa at Cape Rey Resort!

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011

Join our yoga community for a very special Vino & Vinyasa -- yoga class with coastal breezes followed by a glass of wine!

Our Flow & Restore class -- lead by Yoga Alliance Certified teacher, Johanna Godinez -- rejuvenates body and mind with a practice powered by a flowing breath & restorative stretches. After class, unwind and enjoy community time over a glass of wine! Please arrive 15 minutes early & visit the front desk to receive a wristband.

Class is $20 each or $60 for four classes. Please click on the link below to see class dates or reserve your spot.

FULL SCHEDULE OF FITNESS SPECIAL EVENTS: CapeRey.com/FitnessClasses

Carlsbad
760-602-0800
