Vinyasa Yoga with Katelyn Parsons and Othentik Gym

This level 1 class is great for beginners as well as more experienced yoga practitioners who want to relax their minds and get their hearts pumping. Bring your own yoga mat, water, and any additional yoga props you enjoy in your practice, and Katelyn will bring a vinyasa style of teaching and playlists that will inspire you to have fun and flow.

These free community classes will be held in the Grossmont Center Mall courtyard on the grass next to Panera Bread.

(*12/8 class will be held inside Othentik Gym)