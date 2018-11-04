Estancia La Jolla finishes its 2018 #SelfCareSunday Series with Vinyasa Yoga & Vino on November 4th. Enjoy a yoga class taught by a Lululemon instructor in Estancia's Garden Courtyard, post-session enjoy a holiday trunk show by Lululemon, complimentary wine, super-food tapas, mini-spa giveaways, a pool day pass, as well as a chance to win complimentary spa services, one night stay at Estancia and retail products.

Registration opens at 11:30am and class begins at 12:00pm.

Please note that this fitness class is taught outdoors so hats are advised and the Estancia Spa will have sunscreen available. Feel free to bring your own yoga mat for part of the class.