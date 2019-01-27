Vision Boards with Barbara McNally

Want to write a book and having trouble organizing your story line? A Vision Board will help with this, as well as create your story! It literally is any sort of board on which you display images that represent whatever you want to be, do or have in your life. Also known as dream boards, these simple devices are one of the most valuable visualization tools available to you. A Vision Board is a tool used to help clarify, concentrate and maintain focus on a specific life goal. The purpose of your Vision Board is to bring clarity to your desires and feelings, thus bringing your visions to life.

In this workshop, we will be creating Vision Boards to help focus on, and attract, the life you want. Participants will learn how to utilize powerful techniques in order to maximize success.

Create the highest, grandest vision possible for your life, because you become what you believe

Oprah

Why Attend A Workshop?

1. When groups gather, magical things happen. The group energy can be truly exceptional.

2. You are able to raise the level of your focused attention on your dream by being free from outside distractions. Where focused attention goes, energy flows!

3. You have the opportunity to learn and reinforce important concepts in a shared space.

4. There is nothing like sharing your dream with a group of like-minded folks. For any dream to come true, energetic support from a team can help to raise its vibration to the Universe.

5. You get more energized about achieving your vision! More energy = more success.

6. Most importantly… You go home with a Vision Board! No more procrastination. No more delay in getting one done because you will be given time to work on a Vision Board during the workshop.

I would visualize things coming to me. It would just make me feel better. Visualization works if you work hard.

Jim Carrey

What You’ll Need…

You bring an open and positive mind and let me take care of the rest! I will have all the materials you’ll need to create your fabulous Vision Board. However, you are encouraged to bring any of your own magazines, personal photos, specific images, or other embellishments that you would like to add to your visionary masterpiece.

You do not want to miss this event. Spread the word and invite your family, friends, and coworkers to join in on the fun!

By recording your dreams and goals on paper, you set in motion the process of becoming the person you most want to be. Put your future in good hands – your own.

Mark Victor Hansen