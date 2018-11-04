Massive Success Breakthrough presents: Your Vision Bootcamp

Imagine the possibilities!

Have you ever felt stuck? As an entrepreneur do you feel like you have hit a wall like there is no purpose or nowhere to go? When people ask you where you want to be in ten years do you know?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, it might not be your fault! All you need is a higher “vision”!

Vision is the driving force behind any actions in your life. Come to learn from the leaders of “San Diego’s number one business coaching and mastermind program” how to create a vision for the life you deserve. This is no ordinary one-day event! You will be put through a full-on boot camp! But don’t worry you won’t have to do any push-ups!

Come out and spend your day with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their lifestyle, build their dreams, and create a better future just like you!

By attending this life transforming event you will:

* Identify negative external triggers that keep you limited.

* overcome limiting thought patterns to break through.

* reprogram your emotional connection toward a higher level of success.

* create a vision board that will reprogram your subconscious mind.

Don’t let the lies you have been told hold you back any longer! Join us and build a vision of the life you deserve!

Lunch and refreshments included!