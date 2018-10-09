Visions of Warriors enters the minds of four veterans from the Vietnam War era to the Iraq War who are battling against mental illness—Mark Pinto, Homerina "Marina" Bond, Ari Sonnenberg, and Priscilla "Peni" Bethel. They participate in the groundbreaking Veteran Photo Recovery Project at the VA Menlo Park and use innovative photography therapy to treat their moral injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma, and other mental illnesses. With a non-linear narrative structure to mirror the veterans’ shattered lives, the film alternates between the veterans and the mental health providers. Ultimately, Visions of Warriors is a universal story about the strength of the human spirit.