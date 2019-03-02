Visual Arts Graduate Open Studios & Symposium

Please join us at the UC San Diego Department of Visual Arts for the 12th Annual PhD Symposium & Graduate Open Studios. Free & Open to the Public.

12th Annual Visual Arts PhD SYMPOSIUM, 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

(Structural and Material Engineering Building, SME 149, Lyman Ln., UC San Diego)

Toward (In)Visibility: Space, Temporality, and Voice

Keynote speaker: Liz Glynn

2019 Graduate OPEN STUDIOS, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Performance, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

(Visual Arts Facility, Russell Ln. park at Gilman Parking Structure, UC San Diego)

This is our opportunity to share with you and the San Diego community our research, scholarship, and artistic practices. Open Studios will feature over 40 MFA & PhD artists' open studios, exhibitions, screenings, and publications produced in the Department of Visual Arts. The artists will be present in their studios throughout the afternoon and excited to talk about and share their work with you. The evening will close with a performance in the VAF Performance Space.