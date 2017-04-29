Visual Jazz Exhibition

VISUAL JAZZ: Chor Boogie

Take art to the next level at this exciting exhibition

Searching for some soulful illustrations? Monarch | Arredon Contemporary is honored to present Visual Jazz by San Diego county native Chor Boogie! The one-of-a-kind solo exhibition will feature over 20 original works on canvas, with an opening reception on Saturday April 29th 2017 from 5p to 8pm at La Plaza La Jolla 7863 Girard Ave, La Jolla 92037.

Critically acclaimed spray paint artist Chor Boogie, a.k.a. Joaquin Lamar Hailey returns to his roots after circling the globe to share his latest body of work: Visual Jazz. Chor Boogie was recently honored by Société Perrier as being number three among the Top Ten U.S. Street Artists. His visionary murals and art exhibitions have appeared all over the world including venues such as the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, the Smithsonian, Museum of Public Arts in Baton Rouge, Museum of Art Puerto Rico, LA Art Fair, Scope Art Fair Miami Beach, Torrance Art Museum in Los Angeles, Museum of Contemporary Art in San Diego, Museum of Man in San Diego, San Diego Museum of Art, Children’s Museum in San Diego, Syracuse University Museum, and the Vision Arts Festival in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

In October, 2010 Chor Boogie's “The Eyes of the Berlin Wall”, sold for 500,000 euro, making history for the street art genre. Clients include Google, Ritz Carlton, MTV Arabia, Anthony Robbins, Heineken, the Blackstone Group, Zazzle.com, Playboy, Rock the Bells, and the TJ Martell Foundation.

Chor Boogie is recognized for having achieved a groundbreaking level of technical and emotional virtuosity in the medium of spray paint. He is primarily a self taught artist, though he was first nurtured by the local street art culture of San Diego and Oceanside.

Visual Jazz celebrates the creative power of the human spirit—and art as the intersection between the physical and the metaphysical. Vivid colors and multidimensional designs reverently embrace classic figures of jazz maestros. The composition and forms are unpredictable and yet harmonious, like jazz itself. The audience is invited to feel the music through the works.

A percentage of the sales will go to benefit Writerz Blok, a youth arts and social enterprise program of the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, where Chor Boogie found community, support, and inspiration as an emerging artist. See JacobsCenter.org for more info. Visual Jazz will be on display at Monarch | Arredon Contemporary from April 29th to June 3rd, 2017.