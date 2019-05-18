Viva Musica! Community Opus Project Concert & Festival

May 18, 2019 – 1pm

Chula Vista Memorial Bowl

373 Park Way, Chula Vista, CA 91910

FREE!

Celebrate the talent of our young musicians from the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s Community Opus Project! Enjoy a community celebration that marks the end of the 2018-19 Community Opus Project year. This free event will feature numerous performances by our Opus musicians, orchestras and bands, a variety of local youth musical performances, chalk art, face painting plus local food and other vendors. Everyone welcome!

Details available at: https://sdys.org/event/vivamusica/