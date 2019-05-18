Viva Musica! Community Opus Project Concert & Festival
Chula Vista Memorial Bowl 373 Park Way, Chula Vista, California 91910
May 18, 2019 – 1pm
FREE!
Celebrate the talent of our young musicians from the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s Community Opus Project! Enjoy a community celebration that marks the end of the 2018-19 Community Opus Project year. This free event will feature numerous performances by our Opus musicians, orchestras and bands, a variety of local youth musical performances, chalk art, face painting plus local food and other vendors. Everyone welcome!
Details available at: https://sdys.org/event/vivamusica/