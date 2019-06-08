¡Viva Seniors! Meals on Wheels San Diego County Annual Gala Chef Appetizer Challenge

Meals on Wheels San Diego County invites San Diegans to their ¡Viva Seniors! Fiesta Gala and 10th Annual Chef Appetizer Challenge on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 5:30 pm. The theme-driven bash, which is Meals on Wheels San Diego County’s largest annual fundraiser, promises to be an over the top time. This event will raise critical funds to support the independence and well-being of over 3,200 seniors in San Diego County.Last year’s fundraiser gala raised $235,000 for San Diego homebound seniors.

Grab your sombreros and maracas, guests are encouraged to dress in theme-matching attire. The annual gala will be held in the Grande Ballroom at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. This benefit packs a bountiful evening of fun for foodies and philanthropists while helping this worthwhile cause.

Guests will enjoy sampling appetizers from renowned San Diego chefs as they vote for their favorite tasty treats for the annual “Chefy Award” winner while bidding on silent auction items that cannot be found elsewhere. This event includes a full course meal, an open bar, and a fun filled night of flare! This event is not to be missed!

Ticket prices are $250 per person and $2,250per 10-person table. Reserve your tickets today at www.mowgala.og or call (619) 278-4041.