Voice of the Customer (VoC) Optimization - SDCHUG Launch Party!

Become a Founding Member of the San Diego Central HubSpot User Group (SDCHUG) by attending our very first meetup. HubSpot Senior Inbound Professor, Kevin Dunn, will be presenting Voice of the Customer (VoC) Optimization: How to Source More Customer Feedback and Make It Actionable.

During this meetup, you will...

- Learn why building a voice of the customer program is so important

- Gain an effective method for gathering and analyzing feedback using HubSpot tools and a blueprint for developing an action plan

- See what this can look like all inside of HubSpot

Here's what to expect:

5:30PM - 5:45PM - Check In & Networking

5:45PM - 5:50PM - Announcements

5:50PM - 6:45PM - Voice of the Customer (VoC) Optimization: How to Source More Customer Feedback and Make It Actionable

6:45PM - 7:00PM - Q & A

You will be fed!

Dakine's Hawaiian will be serving up a full dinner buffet for all attendees! Drinks (such as beer and wine) also provided.

Bonus: As a Founding Member of SDCHUG, you will receive limited-edition SDCHUG Founding Member swag. Let's just say...it'll be quite mug-nificent.

Register today to celebrate the launch of SDCHUG! (Visit Event Website to register)