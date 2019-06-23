The Voice of the Guitar

The closing concert of the Mainly Mozart Festival features international classical guitar sensation Milos Karadaglic and members of the Festival Orchestra. The concert is an intriguing mix of classical and popular favorites and has been presented around the world to critical acclaim.

Karadaglic's first three releases on Deutsche Grammophon achieved major chart successes around the globe and turned him into "classical music's guitar hero" (BBC Music Magazine) overnight. His 2014 recording of Rodrigo's concertos had the Sunday Times calling him "The King of Aranjuez".

Milos has appeared in recital at almost all major concert halls and festivals around the globe and has worked with many of the world's leading orchestras and conductors. He is also the first ever classical guitarist to have performed in solo recital at the Royal Albert Hall in London, The Guardian commenting: "More extraordinary by far, however, was the way a single guitarist... could shrink the Hall's cavernous space into something so close." The Independent concluded: "... a sleight of hand that makes Karadaglic not only a magician, but a serious and accomplished musician".

Considered by many to be the finest Festival Orchestra in America, the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra assembles only in June - and only in San Diego. Composed of concertmasters and principal players from the continent's leading orchestras: the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Chicago Symphony and more. This is an orchestra of champions!

$50.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival