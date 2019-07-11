Voice Lessons for Beginners

These weekly, semi-private voice lessons are designed to be simple and fun. With a max m class size of 5 people, you will still get the benefit of individual attention while working with a small group. This class will prioritize building a solid foundation, one step at a time, learn what a harmony is and how to sing one, basics of reading music and more. Max 5 per class.

Thu, Jul 11, 18, 25, 4-5pm.

3 weeks $95/M, $115/NM. Drop in $35/M, $45/NM.