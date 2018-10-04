Voice and Poetry with Gill Sotu

5 THURSDAYS - October 4, 11, 18, 25 & November 1

In this interactive workshop, award-winning poet and performing artist Gill Sotu will guide you in writing dynamic poetry that fits your strongest self and voice. Learn not only how to connect with an audience through your words, but also with performance and stage presence. Gill will give prompts, exercises, and tools that will help you create work that feels authentic to you. The class will culminate with a class showcase of poetry in front of an audience. If you have ever wanted to improve your poetry, your performance, or just grow as an artist…this class is for YOU.

Note: There will be a class performance on the fifth week–November 1st.

$120 for Members, $144 for Non-members