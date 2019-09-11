VolunBEERS: A Hoppy Service Project

Join HandsOn San Diego at AleSmith Brewing Co. on Wednesday September 11th to give back to San Diego's volunteer and military communities!

Attendees participate in a 'VolunBEERS Project' which is a simple handmade craft that will benefit another local nonprofit while also supporting HandsOn San Diego in connecting more volunteers with more nonprofits in our area.

In honor of 9/11 Day of Service, we will be making sets of patriotic magnets for military families in Operation Homefront's Transitional Housing Village. This program allows service members who have been medically discharged to live rent free while they go through the transition process back into civilian life. The magnets will help brighten up their homes and show appreciation for their service while they navigate their transition.

We will also be decorating bags that will be used to hand out toiletries to military families served by Support the Enlisted Project (STEP). We will be collecting donations of deodorant and toothbrushes as well as travel size toothpaste, lotion, and shampoo.

We ask for a $10 minimum donation at the door to pay for materials. We also offer a Drink Deal for $18 which includes a pint glass of beer from AleSmith (specific beer(s) TBD). Donate online before the event to ensure smoother check-in (optional).

This is open to the public - bring your friends!