VolunBEERS: A Hoppy Service Project

Join HandsOn San Diego at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens at Liberty Station in Point Loma on March 5th while giving back to the volunteer community of San Diego!

Attendees will participate in a 'VolunBEERS Project' which is a simple handmade craft that will benefit another local nonprofit while also supporting HandsOn San Diego in connecting more volunteers with more nonprofits in our area.

This time we will be making pop-up cards celebrating birthdays, Mother's Day, and Father's Day for Serving Seniors. Serving Seniors is a San Diego-based nonprofit with a national and international reputation for providing impactful programs and services to older adults living in poverty.

In celebration of International Women's Day that week, we will also be collecting donations of travel size toiletries and new socks for Rachel's Women's Center, a day center for homeless and very low income women through Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego.

We ask for a $10 minimum donation at the door to pay for materials or you can donate $15 for the drink deal that includes (1) 8oz pour of one of Stone's core beers (Stone IPA, Delicious IPA, Go To IPA, Ripper Pale Ale or Pataskala Red Ale) and an extra opportunity drawing ticket! Use the link at the bottom of this page to donate online before the event to ensure smoother check-in (optional).

This is open to the public - bring your friends!

https://www.handsonsandiego.org/volunbeers