Volunteer and Beer

Join the San Diego River Park Foundation's volunteer Clean & Green Team, as we clean up trash along Forester Creek, a tributary of the San Diego River.

Each year, San Diego River Park Foundation volunteers remove more than 200,000 pounds of trash from our River. Without our amazing volunteers, this trash would be left to pollute native animal habitats, create unsightly piles in our parks and public spaces, leach contaminants into the water, and could be washed out in to our ocean and beaches! YOU can help with this critical work. Volunteers use pickers and gloves to pack this trash into garbage bags, then haul it to a dumpster.

After the event, we invite volunteers ages 21 and up to join us for half-off beer at Pacific Islander Beer Company, right around the corner from our meeting site. This will be a great opportunity to relax after a hard day of volunteering and to celebrate another year of successful trash clean up work along our San Diego River!

To sign-up or lean more, email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380.