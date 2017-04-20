Volunteers of America Southwest Annual Anniversary Celebration

Volunteers of America Southwest will host its Annual Anniversary Celebration to honor Mr. James (Jim) Mulvaney Jr. and Ausgar Technologies, two partners that have been instrumental to the organization’s work with disabled and homeless veterans in San Diego County. The Annual Anniversary Celebration recognizes major contributions by Volunteers of America Southwest’s partners that have empowered the organization to expand its impact on veterans. Volunteers of America Southwest aims to honor those who fight for our freedom by providing the tools they need to live full, happy lives post-service. Cost of tickets include dinner, live auction, music, open wine bar and ceremonies.

Price: $65