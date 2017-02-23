Voyagers Toastmasters
University Christian Church 3900 Cleveland Ave., San Diego, California 92103
An international, non-profit organization, Voyagers Toastmasters is an excellent resource for those who want to be more involved in their community, who want to learn how to develop, create and present powerful communication messages – using the power of words as well as technology. Companies and organizations often sponsor their staff at Toastmaster members in order to improve their communication, managerial, customer service and sales skills.
