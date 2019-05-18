You vs. the World: Your Immune System - A BioEASI Workshop

How does the body keep you from getting sick? Our immune system is a complex network of special cells that can find and destroy dangerous pathogens. Learn about how immune system protects us and how it can learn from past invaders to become even better at preventing future infection! All ages are welcome.

