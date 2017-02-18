W2W – Writers to Watch -At the San Diego Central Library

John Van Roekel will discuss his book Lorenzo’s Assassin, February 18, 2017 at 1:00pm in the Mary Hollis Clark Room, as part of the W2W series.

John completed his third historical novel in 2016. Lorenzo’s Assassin is set against the backdrop of the Pazzi Conspiracy when Pope Sixtus IV plotted to murder Lorenzo the Magnificent. Not withstanding the religious themes in Lorenzo’s Assassin, John is not religious.

John is a proud member of San Diego Writers, Ink, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting San Diego writers. He urges all writers in the San Diego area to visit sandiegowriters.org