Writers to Watch: Susan Collins

Susan Collins (Suzka) is a an artist-painter, muralist, set designer for the Monterey Jazz Festival, and now an

obsessive San Diego writer with a story that needed to be written. Wonders in Dementialand breaks through the stigma of dementia.

Wonders In Dementialand is a thoughtful exploration of profound impact, a testament to the author’s unique and personal insight. In this quirky, heart-warming story, Suzka juxtaposes the seriousness of dementia with the hilarity of life’s unpredictability in a respectful and endearing recitation of their experiences. The chapters alternate between the past and the present, between dementia’s delusions and the artist’s creative imagination. The two primary characters, Violet and Suzka become part owners of each other, engaged in growing out of themselves. A sensation of something noiselessly exploding inside, create their separate illusions.

Wonders In Dementialand is exquisitely written. The lyrical language is the confetti thrown liberally throughout this story, adding paint and color to their story. Readers will laugh and cry and see all the color in this astounding debut.

The Central Library invites you to a presentation you won’t forget!

Writers to Watch (W2W)

Saturday, January 14, 11:30 a.m.

San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd, SD, 92101

Jaffe Mountain View Reading Room, 5th floor.