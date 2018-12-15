Vet+Pet West is a two-pronged event and expo in San Diego bringing pet parents and veterinary professionals together. Vet+Pet West’s Wag inspires and engages pet parents while fetch reimagines the continuing education experience for veterinary professionals.

At the Wag PetCon, pet parents and families can learn about behavior, nutrition, pet enrichment, allergy management, senior care and more from leading veterinary professionals. They’ll also explore all kinds of new and innovative products and services – like foods, treats, toys, training and grooming services, pet insurance, dental care products, pet boarding and more – that can help you and your pet live a long, happy life together. Get involved in a breed club, visit a petting zoo, bring the kids to a family pet care demonstration, enjoy photo booths, animal derby racers, concessions, adoption programs and more – only at Vet + Pet West’s Wag PetCon!

https://vetandpet.com/wag/