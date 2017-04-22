WSOHOIDPS presents a closing event for the exhibition, WAKE on Saturday, April 22 and will feature immersive art installations. This event looks at both human weakness, our past and the beauty of our own decay. For this event, A SHIP IN THE WOODS decided to throw their own version of an Irish Wake. Scientists and artists will question our vanishing ecosystem, climate change, and the decline of our political system. Come pay respects to the universal self as we move through uncharted waters and unveil questions that examine the wake of our future existence. Remember to dress appropriately and bring flowers.

A Ship in the Woods would like to thank the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego for lending William Feeney’s Bigsnooz.

live music by

XIU XIU / www.xiuxiu.org

Kid606 / https://soundcloud.com/kid606

(8pm-10pm)

site specific 4D video and sound performance

Cristopher Cichocki: Circular Dimensions

http://cristophersea.com/CIRCULAR-DIMENSIONS

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2858883

*Parking available ONLY at Felicita County Park. $3 car will be charged at the gate. Proceeds from this will help support the park.

Music line up:

KId606 8:00

XIU XIU 9:00

ARTISTS

William Feeney

Jesse Madden Harding

Yerrie Choo

Marisol Rendon

Greg Smaller

Kate Parsons

Gareth Walsh

Rebecca Webb

RJ Brooks

Brent Langieri

David Adey

Micheal Hernandez

SCIENTISTS

Stuart Anstis

Gabriel Miller

COLLABORATORS

Code + Kitchen:

Laura Dudek

Peri Smith

Kyle Stewart

Barry Lockheart

Jason Alderman

Alex Olivier

Aleksandr Ayvazov

sponsored by

Lagunitas Brewing Company