WSOHOIDPS presents a closing event for the exhibition, WAKE on Saturday, April 22 and will feature immersive art installations. This event looks at both human weakness, our past and the beauty of our own decay. For this event, A SHIP IN THE WOODS decided to throw their own version of an Irish Wake. Scientists and artists will question our vanishing ecosystem, climate change, and the decline of our political system. Come pay respects to the universal self as we move through uncharted waters and unveil questions that examine the wake of our future existence. Remember to dress appropriately and bring flowers.
A Ship in the Woods would like to thank the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego for lending William Feeney’s Bigsnooz.
live music by
XIU XIU / www.xiuxiu.org
Kid606 / https://soundcloud.com/kid606
(8pm-10pm)
site specific 4D video and sound performance
Cristopher Cichocki: Circular Dimensions
*Parking available ONLY at Felicita County Park. $3 car will be charged at the gate. Proceeds from this will help support the park.
Music line up:
KId606 8:00
XIU XIU 9:00
ARTISTS
William Feeney
Jesse Madden Harding
Yerrie Choo
Marisol Rendon
Greg Smaller
Kate Parsons
Gareth Walsh
Rebecca Webb
RJ Brooks
Brent Langieri
David Adey
Micheal Hernandez
SCIENTISTS
Stuart Anstis
Gabriel Miller
COLLABORATORS
Code + Kitchen:
Laura Dudek
Peri Smith
Kyle Stewart
Barry Lockheart
Jason Alderman
Alex Olivier
Aleksandr Ayvazov
sponsored by
Lagunitas Brewing Company
A Ship in the Woods 3007 Felicita Rd., Escondido, California 92029 View Map
