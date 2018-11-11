The 12th Annual Walk in Remembrance with Hope in Balboa Park (6th and Laurel) will be held on November 11th. This Walk is the signature event for San Diego’s suicide prevention and survivor support community. One hundred percent (100%) of funds raised at the Walk in Remembrance with Hope stay in San Diego to advance the suicide support and prevention efforts of Survivors of Suicide Loss (SOSL) and the Directing Change youth suicide prevention program. This year’s Walk will be held on Veteran’s Day and will include activities that acknowledge our veterans who have died by suicide.

Join us as we walk in memory of a loved one and raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Enjoy a memorable event with our 12th Annual Symbolic Dove Release. All ages, friends, family and pets are welcome! Registration opens at 7am and the formal event program begins at 8am, commencing with the inspirational closing ceremony and opportunity drawing at 11am.

· Remembrance Wall

· Resource Fair

· Commemorative Walk

· Opportunity Drawings

· Live Music, Guest Speakers, and Activities

There are many ways to get involved:

Register: Come and enjoy this pet and family friendly event with resources, activities, a dove release and live music. To register https://walkinginhopesd.rallybound.org/

Start a Team: Get together with colleagues, friends, family, at school and at work to raise funds for suicide prevention and survivors of suicide loss in San Diego. Visit https://walkinginhopesd.rallybound.org/

For 37 years, Survivors of Suicide Loss of San Diego County has been supporting survivors of a suicide loss and educating the community about suicide and the prevention of suicide. We provide sixteen monthly support groups throughout San Diego County; a call-in help line for survivors; publish over 2,000 quarterly newsletters; and maintain a speakers’ bureau for the prevention of suicide. The Directing Change Program and Film Contest is an innovative program which includes a Film Contest to promote mental health and prevent suicide through creating short films. The program aids to change conversations about suicide in schools and communities by educating young people about the warning signs of suicide and how they can help a friend.

One step at a time, together, we can reduce stigma of mental illness and the deep impact of suicide on our society by raising awareness, starting conversations about these topics and bring hope to our schools and communities. We look forward to walking alongside you and hope you can join our team, or volunteer your time. Hope is just a step away. Register Today!