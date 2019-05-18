A Walk in My Shoes, Retreat/Psychodrama Experience

Come prepared to put your mind, body and spirit into many modes of creative expression bringing, insight, renewal and awe as you walk in someone else's shoes. Located in the Coastal hills of Encinitas, this beautiful garden retreat creates the perfect balance for expanding your imagination in nature. Featuring a fully-equipped Craftsman-style art studio, meadows of flowers and scented shrubs, a fruit orchard, a garden labyrinth, and a short canyon walking trail as well as Native and exotic plants flourish along meandering paths, you will be supported to go inward to cleanse and quiet your mind. Meditation benches provide privacy for reflection and expansive views of Southern California’s coastal hills.

Each participant will create poetry or spoken word and perform from another’s point of view to gain an awareness of personal mythologies through empathy and imagination. By reaching inward and outward via historical events of marginalization­—presented through elegant technology combined with the fuel of the imagination—we gain access to a deeper sense of who we are and we can embrace and understand others through creative healing.

Your written work will be eligible to be published in an upcoming book describing this process to support others' growth. (Not required).