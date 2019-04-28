1 in 10 people around the world don’t have access to clean drinking water. Women and girls make the 4-hour daily journey to collect water, so their families can survive, missing school and work and putting themselves at risk of violence. We need your help to break the cycle of poverty and empower women and girls to build healthy, productive futures.

PCI’s Walk for Water 5K is that demonstrates the journey made by women and girls. Your participation enables us to continue critical water, sanitation and hygiene programs, raise awareness, and support our mission to advance women and girls.

Sign up today to participate in our fun and interactive event to raise vital funds to end poverty for girls and women around the world.