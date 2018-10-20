Walk4ALZ

Balboa Park San Diego, California 92101

There are a record number of San Diegans living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. We see you. We hear you. And every October, we walk for you. Join Alzheimer's San Diego at Walk4ALZ – San Diego's largest Alzheimer's walk! This is the only Alzheimer's walk where 100% of every dollar raised stays in San Diego County. We hope to see you there! Register for free at www.alzsd.org/walk

Balboa Park San Diego, California 92101
Balboa Park
858-966-3290
