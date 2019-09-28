Water Lantern Festival San Diego

Chollas Lake 5850 College Grove Dr, San Diego, California 92115

Water Lantern Festival was Voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY. Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event that is all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflect upon the water.

As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water as we Light The Water together. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It's a night that you'll never forget.

Check out www.WaterLanternFestival.com for more information!

Tickets: https://www.waterlanternfestival.com/sandiego.php

Chollas Lake 5850 College Grove Dr, San Diego, California 92115
