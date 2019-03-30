Water Lantern Festival | San Diego

to Google Calendar - Water Lantern Festival | San Diego - 2019-03-30 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Water Lantern Festival | San Diego - 2019-03-30 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Water Lantern Festival | San Diego - 2019-03-30 16:00:00 iCalendar - Water Lantern Festival | San Diego - 2019-03-30 16:00:00

Chollas Park 6350 College Grove Drive, San Diego, California 92115

Tickets are on sale for the San Diego Water Lantern Festival at Chollas Park.

Get your tickets at www.WaterLanternFestival.com before they sell out!

Water Lantern Festival is an amazing experience where you'll witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water.

Price: $1 - $45

Get your tickets before the event sells out. The sooner you sign-up the cheaper it is.

Info

Chollas Park 6350 College Grove Drive, San Diego, California 92115 View Map
Festival
to Google Calendar - Water Lantern Festival | San Diego - 2019-03-30 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Water Lantern Festival | San Diego - 2019-03-30 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Water Lantern Festival | San Diego - 2019-03-30 16:00:00 iCalendar - Water Lantern Festival | San Diego - 2019-03-30 16:00:00