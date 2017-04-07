The Gallery at the Brokers Building is proud to announce the exhibition of works on paper by Dan Camp: “Watercolors and Drawings” with an opening reception April 7, 2017 from 6 to 10 PM. The show will run thru the 22nd of April with a closing reception on Friday April 22 from 6 to 10 PM. Music and entertainment.

Weekly Hours: Friday-Sunday 1-6PM.

The graphite wash drawings and watercolors on display will represent work done during the artist’s tenure as professor of Art at Mira Costa College (1977-1990).

The watercolors are plein -air depictions of scenic spots along the coast and in North

San Diego County The graphite works range from life drawings to landscapes. Most works were either completed in one session from life or taken back to the studio to complete.