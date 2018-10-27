WCKD Village Halloween Bash

After 19 years of thrilling festivals, Monster Halloween Bash is getting a WCKD twist. On the night of Saturday, October 27th, from 6 pm to Midnight, six blocks in the East Village will transform right before your eyes as the WCKD Village Halloween Party comes to life.

For one night only, sink your teeth into a supernatural experience at the WCKD Village. Shaping up to set a new standard in the events industry, WCKD Village boasts enhanced festival grounds, amazing talent across four stages, and unbeatable upgraded activations far beyond your basic block party. Bringing you a realm combined of the past, the present and the future, no matter which way you wander, only the Village can decide your fate. Top DJs known around the world will be in attendance this year including: Cheat Codes, Michael Calfan, Young Bombs, Sinden, Cheyenne Giles, Erik Diaz, FOMO, Murphy Kennedy, Will Hernandez, Aidin, DJ Byrd, and DJ C-Riz, and more. For tickets and more information please visit: https://wckdvillage.com