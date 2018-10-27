After 19 years of thrilling festivals, Monster Halloween Bash is getting WCKD. Prepare to enter into a realm of electrifying adventures as San Diego’s largest Halloween festival returns, bringing you the best of Monster Halloween Bash with a new WCKD twist. On Saturday, October 27th, from 6 pm to Midnight, six blocks in the East Village will transform right before your eyes as the WCKD Village comes to life. With new interactive elements, amazing talent, elaborate themed areas and more, WCKD Village is shaping up to deliver an over-the-top Halloween experience like never before. Bringing you a realm combined of the past, the present and the future, no matter which way you wander— only the Village can decide your fate. Feel the presence of the past mingle with the toxic temptations of a modern-day transformation for an enhanced experience of diverse musical talent, 3 themed stages and an outrageous costume contest— open to all attendees who dare to work their magic across the catwalk for a chance to win up to $5,000 in cash prizes. We’re diving into your deepest, darkest fantasies to introduce new interactive elements and bring you a fresh experience on all things WCKD. With features like the blacklight body art bar, Trick or Tarot stations, life-size interactive games, VIP Gypsy Lounges and more – there is something in the cards for everyone to enjoy in the WCKD Village. Tier 1 tickets are now available for purchase, starting at just $35 for GA, $50 for Premium, and $90 for the Deck of Fate VIP!

For one night only, step into a twisted fantasy that will keep 10,000 revelers on edge with excitement from start to finish with up-close encounters of stilt walkers, fire breathers and unimaginable creatures as you follow the allure of sinister sounds across 3 stages – The Demented Circus, The Madhouse and The Village Crypt. With more enticing features to be announced, revelers will be completely immersed into a terrifying and imaginative world to make this a Halloween celebration you’ll never forget. Be WCKD on Saturday, October 27th, 2018. The Village is calling.

Visit www.WCKDvillage.com for tickets and more WCKD updates to come call 619.233.5008.