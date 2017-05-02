Weather on Steroids @ Park6

A captivating evening of art & science, merged with amazing food and creative cocktails.

In addition to a reading from poet Scott T. Starbuck, enjoy a panel discussion with scientist Michel Boudrias, Ph.D., who will present his cutting-edge scientific research, as artist Allison Wiese discusses how science inspired the creation of her artworks. Their work is part of the exhibition Weather on Steroids: The Art of Climate Change Science at the La Jolla Historical Society.

Suggestied Donation $5.00 includes food samplings and one drink ticket. Additional beverages available for purchase.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., followed by a program introduction at 6:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 7:00 p.m.