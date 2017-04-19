Wednesdays@7 presents On Structure, the collaborative project of Jessie Marino and Natacha Diels.

On Structure is a sound-centric performance duo. The New York based ensemble uses improvised and composed Sounds {and the fluctuation of these sounds} to brew Transferable art pieces which may Ravage the realms of the performer, audience or space itself. Uncovering the hidden motions of sound, freeing Compositions from the fluorescence of the concert expectation. Topsy-turvy.

Use of lasers, wigs, electronics, cellosandflutes; Repurposing life experiences for music glitches and muscle twitches. Eclipse boundaries of the stage.